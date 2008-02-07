Cisco: January "Very Challenging," Lower Orders Than Expected

Chambers says December strong, but January orders lower than expected. US and Europe customers are increasingly cautious.
Revenue guidance for FQ3 = + 10%, below 12%-17% target and current estimates.
Very uncertain, so not providing guidance for FQ4
Deterioration from December to January was “very rapid.” Right now, Chambers optimistic it’s a short-term blip. They have extrapolated out weak January through quarter. It may actually improve.
