CISCO IS BUYING AGAIN: Acquires Lightwire In First Deal of 2012

Cisco Systems today announced plans to buy Lightwire in a deal valued at $271 million.



This marks the first acquisition for Cisco in 2012, just weeks after CEO John Chambers told investors that the company planned to start shopping for small companies again.

Lightwire brings to Cisco optical technology which is the stuff for the next-generation of super fast networks.

After the sale, Lightwire will be melded into Cisco’s Transceiver Modules Group Business Unit (try saying that three-times fast) and Supply Chain Operations Group. It builds on Cisco’s 2010 acquisition of CoreOptics, the company said.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

