Cisco Invests In Web TV Distributor Grid Networks

Network gear maker Cisco (CSCO) has invested in Grid Networks, a Seattle-based startup that sells peer-to-peer Internet TV delivery services. Cisco’s investment is part of Grid Networks’ $9.5 million Series A round, announced last October.



Grid Networks operates in a crowded field of companies powering Web video, including content delivery networks like Akamai (AKAM) and Limelight Networks (LLNW), and P2P services like Velocix and Pando.

