The Latest Internet Meme, 'InTheWayGuy,' Is Ruining Precious Moments Everywhere

A man who attended Disney World made a last-minute decision to step in front of someone with a camera instead of walking around. And he’s been catapulted into everlasting fame.

He’s known as InTheWayGuy, or #inthewayguy on Twitter and Instagram, and he’s ruining photos everywhere on the Internet.

It began when Nick Landis of Plymouth, Minn. surprised his girlfriend, Erika Boone, at Walt Disney World by suddenly bending his knee and proposing. He had asked a Disney employee to photograph the moment, reports Eonline’s John Boone.

But #inthewayguy photo-bombed the picture. Landis later laughed about it, sharing it on Reddit.

Within hours the Reddit post went crazy and an Internet meme was born.

#inthewayguy has now photo-bombed countless other events from the introduction to the royal baby, to the Michelle and Barack Obama post-election-win kiss.

He’s now starting to get in the way of enterprise tech CEOs during keynote speeches. First Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff and today, Cisco tweeted this pic:

We tried to get a good photo of John Chambers giving his keynote @ #CLUS, but #InTheWayGuy jumped in. #photobomb pic.twitter.com/pQGbwrzmaY

— Cisco Support (@cisco_support) August 5, 2013

But there are also pop culture references:

What really happened the first time Kate and William tried to show the #RoyalBaby. #InTheWayGuy pic.twitter.com/tCkirz33K6 — Daily ReHash (@DailyReHash) July 23, 2013





Chances are, you’ll be seeing a lot more of InTheWayGuy in the weeks and months to come.

