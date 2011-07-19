Cows Are Already Using The Internet And Soon Everything Else Will, Too [CHART]

Dylan Love

This stunning infographic came from a recent post on Cisco’s blog where they discuss the future of the internet.

Some of the interesting takeaways:

  • There are more things connected to the internet than there are people on Earth.
  • There are more possible internet addresses than there are atoms on the planet.
  • A Dutch startup is helping farmers use the internet to monitor their cattle!
cisco info

Photo: Cisco

