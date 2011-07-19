Cows Are Already Using The Internet And Soon Everything Else Will, Too [CHART]

This stunning infographic came from a recent post on Cisco’s blog where they discuss the future of the internet.



Some of the interesting takeaways:

There are more things connected to the internet than there are people on Earth.

There are more possible internet addresses than there are atoms on the planet.

A Dutch startup is helping farmers use the internet to monitor their cattle!

Photo: Cisco

