Cows Are Already Using The Internet And Soon Everything Else Will, Too [CHART]

This stunning infographic came from a recent post on Cisco’s blog where they discuss the future of the internet.
Some of the interesting takeaways:
- There are more things connected to the internet than there are people on Earth.
- There are more possible internet addresses than there are atoms on the planet.
- A Dutch startup is helping farmers use the internet to monitor their cattle!
Photo: Cisco
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.