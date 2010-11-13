Cisco Hires Fired Apple Exec Mark Papermaster

Cisco has hired ex-Apple executive Mark Papermaster to work on “chips for switches,” Fox Business reporter Shibano Joshi just tweeted.



Papermaster was tossed from Apple in August. He was in charge of the iPhone and iPod hardware division. Many people speculated he tossed for Antennagate.

Later it was reported that he wasn’t fitting in at Apple and he had lost the confidence of Steve Jobs.

Before working at Apple, Papermaster was with IBM. Apple had to litigate to get Papermaster because he was violating his IBM contract by accepting work at Apple.

