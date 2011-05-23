Cisco Helped China Pursue Dissidents

Photo: AP Images

Falun Gong, a spirirtual movement which is banned and oppressed in China, says in a lawsuit that Cisco actively helped the Chinese government to suppress them, the Times reports. Based on sales material, the lawsuit alleges that Cisco customised its equipment specifically to track Falun Gong members, and in its marketing materials used pro-repression rhetoric.



Cisco denies everything.

Whether or not the specific allegations are true, it’s very well known that companies have to work with the government in China to play there, and have to condone some objectionable stuff.

