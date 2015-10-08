Cisco has a real-life Harry Potter 'Marauder's Map" that can be used to follow executives like John Chambers

Cisco Cisco CEO John Chambers

Cisco recently invited Business Insider to its massive San Jose, California headquarters as part of an invite-only press conference.

During lunch, all the reporters gathered around this giant touch screen device near the door of one of Cisco’s kitchen.

It lets you track the location of any Cisco employee on campus.

One reporter jokingly called it the “stalking machine.”

Naturally we used it to locate Cisco’s famous former-CEO-turned-executive chairman John Chambers. We hadn’t seen him yet, though he was scheduled to speak to reporters the next day.

When he’s not flying his private jet to meet with world leaders, he and his entourage are frequently on campus and sure enough, he was already there that day, the device told us:

In true Marauder’s Map-style, we were even able to track the path Chambers took when he moved from office to office:

