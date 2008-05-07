Cisco Guidance Still Weak; US and Europe Sputtering

Once again, Cisco’s John Chambers (CSCO) saved the bad news for the conference call: US and some European customers are still struggling. Revenue growth outlook for the July quarter is only 9%-10%, slower than last quarter and well below the company’s 12%-17% target.



The good news: Analysts have already taken their numbers down, so 9%-10% guidance is slightly above the midpoint of the current range. So the stock shouldn’t get shellacked.

