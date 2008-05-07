Cisco FQ3: Revenue In Line, EPS Beats Consensus

Summary: Revenue in line with reduced expectations: Up 10% year-over-year (below Cisco’s long-term targets). This suggests that the business environment did not improve materially from a weak January. Pro forma EPS of $0.38 beats consensus by $0.02. No guidance in press release. colour on call about current tone of business and July quarter outlook will be crucial.



We will provide live coverage of the conference call here at 4:30PM ET.

Release out.

Conference call: 4:30 ET, Webcast here

Key Stats

Revenue: Consensus is $9.75 billion, up 10%. This is also the guidance figure.

EPS: Consensus $0.36, 7% y/y

Gross Margin: Guidance is 65%

Operating Expenses: Guidance: 37%

Tax Rate: Guidance: 24%

Outlook: July Quarter (FQ4): $10.3 billion of revenue, $0.39 EPS FY09: $43.39 billion of revenue, $1.69 EPS

Conference Call Notes

4:32: Awaiting conference call.

