Cisco Shares Are Getting Hammered After Hours, And Bringing The Market Down With It

We mentioned earlier that Cisco shares were sliding after hours thanks to a mediocre earnings report, but now it’s really turning into a total rout.



Shares are off 10%, as comments on the conference call are downbeat.

The company lowered guidance thanks to a poor service-provider business, and weakness aat the state and local level. Europe was also weak.

The news is bringing down NASDAQ futures in general, and thus point to an ugly day tomorrow.

