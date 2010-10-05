Skype Poaches Cisco Exec For CEO Slot

Skype has poached Cisco executive Tony Bates to become CEO, the New York Times reports.



Bates is an SVP at Cisco, running the Enterprise, Commercial and Small Business Group. According to Cisco that’s $20 billion division with 12,000 employees.

Skype, which is in the process of filing for an IPO, is a much smaller business. It earned $13.1 million on $406.2 million of sales in the first half of the year.

