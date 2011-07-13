Cisco Employees Are Grumbling About The Slow-Rolling Layoffs

Photo: Associated Press

Cisco is planning to reduce headcount by up to 10,000 people, but some employees are complaining that the squeeze is already on.Some posters claiming to be Cisco employees are complaining about slow-rolling layoffs on Glassdoor.com, a message board that lets tech employees rate their companies.



On June 29, one anonymous program manager wrote:

Cisco is in a constant Limited Restructure (Lay off) mode. When a group fails at a project the leadership moves to another group and the engineers are laid off.

The day before, another employee complained:

Internal processes are suffocating. Funding cuts and headcount freezes, and layoffs w/o back-fill are stifling progress.

And on July 2, another wrote:

Should have seen this (layoffs) coming – Hasnt balanced profitable versus non-revenue generating and non profitable business units.

A lot of employees on the board are also complaining about a heavy management layer, with many middle managers who have no direct reports.

