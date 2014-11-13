Cisco Beats On Revenue And Profits, CFO Steps Down

Cisco reported earnings on Wednesday and it’s a beat on revenue and profits.

It reported non-GAAP EPS of $US0.54 which beat expectations by 1 cent. It reported revenues of $US12.24 billion (up 1.3% year over year) which also beat expectations.

Cisco Systems was expected to report $US12.16 billion in revenue and EPS of $US0.53.

The stock was up immediately after the report, but leveled off after middling guidance on the earnings call.

Cisco also announced that its CFO Frank Calderoni is leaving at the end of the year. Cisco is promoting Kelly Kramer to the role. She’s currently senior vice president, Business Technology and Operations Finance of Cisco.

Cisco Reports First Quarter Earnings

Wed November 12, 2014 4:05 PM|Marketwire | About: CSCO

SAN JOSE, CA — (Marketwired) — 11/12/14 — Cisco (CSCO)

Q1 Revenue: $US12.2 billion (increase of 1% year over year)

Q1 Earnings per Share: $US0.35 GAAP; $US0.54 non-GAAP

Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking that transforms how people connect, communicate and collaborate, today reported its first quarter results for the period ended October 25, 2014. Cisco reported first quarter revenue of $US12.2 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $US1.8 billion or $US0.35 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $US2.8 billion or $US0.54 per share.

“We are pleased with our results and are very comfortable in our strategy to deliver innovative solutions which enable the next generation of IT and the Internet of Everything. This was our strongest Q1 ever in terms of revenue, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP EPS,” stated Cisco chairman and CEO John Chambers. “We continue to make progress towards becoming the #1 IT company in the world. We are still in a tough environment, but seeing encouraging trends as cities, businesses, governments and schools are becoming more digitized. Our solutions continue to drive positive outcomes and enable productivity through the combination of collaboration, mobility, security and efficiency across our customers’ businesses.”

GAAP Results Q1 2015 Q1 2014 Vs. Q1 2014 -------------- -------------- ----------- Revenue $ 12.2 billion $ 12.1 billion 1.3% Net Income $ 1.8 billion $ 2.0 billion (8.4)% Earnings per Share $ 0.35 $ 0.37 (5.4)% Non-GAAP Results Q1 2015 Q1 2014 Vs. Q1 2014 -------------- -------------- ----------- Net Income $ 2.8 billion $ 2.9 billion (2.3)% Earnings per Share $ 0.54 $ 0.53 1.9%

A reconciliation between net income on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is provided in the table following the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Cisco will discuss first quarter results and business outlook on a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. Call information and related charts are available at http://investor.cisco.com.

CFO Transition

Frank Calderoni recently notified Cisco of his decision to step down as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Cisco, effective January 1, 2015. Cisco plans to appoint Kelly A. Kramer to succeed Mr. Calderoni. She is currently senior vice president, Business Technology and Operations Finance of Cisco.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments

Cash flows from operations were $US2.5 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2015, compared with $US3.6 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014, and compared with $US2.6 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2014.

Cash and cash equivalents and investments were $US52.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2015, compared with $US52.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2014, and compared with $US48.2 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2014.

Dividends and Stock Repurchase Program

During the first quarter of fiscal 2015, Cisco paid a cash dividend of $US0.19 per common share, or $US973 million.

Cisco repurchased approximately 41 million shares of common stock under the stock repurchase program at an average price of $US24.58 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $US1.0 billion during the first quarter of fiscal 2015. As of October 25, 2014, Cisco had repurchased and retired 4.3 billion shares of Cisco common stock at an average price of $US20.66 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $US89.5 billion since the inception of the stock repurchase program. The remaining authorised amount for stock repurchases under this program is approximately $US7.5 billion with no termination date.

“We had a solid quarter delivering results for Q1 consistent with our expectations,” stated Frank Calderoni, Cisco executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our strong cash flow, balance sheet, and ongoing commitment to return capital to shareholders demonstrates the strength of our financial strategy."

Internet of Everything

Cisco unveiled new Cisco® Connected Transportation Solutions designed to offer a safer and more productive commuter experience via the Internet of Everything (IoE).

Cisco and the City of Berlin announced an IoE Innovation Center, to be located in Berlin, which will focus on manufacturing, transport and logistics.

Marking the next phase of its expansion in India, Cisco unveiled the "Cisco Smart City" as a blueprint for the future of smart and connected communities in India.

Cisco announced new Connected Safety and Security solutions that add intelligence and analytics from the core to the edge to help protect cities and businesses.

Cisco outlined an expansion of its fog computing strategy with the second phase of its IOx platform for industrial scale Internet of Things (IoT) deployments.

Addressing the growing demand for IoE skills, the Cisco Networking Academy announced the first global IoE curriculum.

Fast IT

Cisco broadened its storage networking portfolio to address the massive data growth across small-to cloud-scale storage networks.

Cisco introduced innovations to its Unified Computing System" business, delivering a broader and more powerful portfolio of technologies to help customers capitalise on rapidly changing landscapes in business and IT.

Cisco introduced ASA with FirePOWER — the industry’s first threat-focused next-generation firewall.

Cisco announced that it has added the support of more than 30 additional companies to its Intercloud ecosystem, expanding the reach of the global Intercloud by 250 additional data centres in 50 countries.

Cisco announced that Shell has deployed the Cisco Secure Ops Solution to increase security maturity level by improving its cyber security and risk management while lowering costs of delivery and operations.

Cisco expanded its Videoscape" Virtualized Video Processing solution, the industry’s first fully orchestrated and virtualized solution, to enable faster, cost-effective scaling for multi-screen video workers.

Innovation

Cisco and Red Hat announced a new integrated infrastructure solution for OpenStack-based cloud deployments.

Cisco completed the acquisition of Metacloud, Inc. Metacloud’s OpenStack-based cloud platform is expected to help accelerate Cisco’s strategy to build the world’s largest global Intercloud.

Cisco completed the acquisition of Memoir Systems enabling the proliferation of affordable, fast memory for existing Cisco switch ASICs and helping advance Cisco’s ASIC innovations necessary to meet next-generation IT requirements.

