Cisco Shares Are Sliding After Underwhelming Earnings

Photo: Associated Press

Last quarter Cisco whiffed big time on earnings, and the stock dove.This time, it was good, but just barely.



EPS of 0.37 was ahead of 0.35 estimates.

And sales of $10.4 billion were clearly ahead of expectations.

The stock is down marginally after hours.

As always with Cisco, we’ll learn more on the outlook.

Click here for more on what happened during the day today >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.