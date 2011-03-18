Good News For Clobbered Cisco Shareholders! It's About To Pay A Dividend

Cisco just announced it’s paying out its first ever dividend, sending the stock up 2% in the pre-open trade. The quarterly cash dividend will be $0.06 per share.
Cisco’s stock has been hammered since it reported earnings in mid-February. On the earnings call, CEO John Chambers warned of a slow down in public spending which would hit his company and the economy at large.
Photo: Yahoo Finance
