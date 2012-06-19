Cisco (CSCO): Analysts Can't Make Up Minds

Cisco (CSCO) reported a solid Q4, posting $10.4 billion in revenue against the $10.3 billion mean estimate and reporting $0.40 in EPS vs. the $0.39 consensus estimate. Several analysts are out with calls this morning.
- Bernstein maintains Outperform and says the stock’s valuation is attractive.
- Bank of America reiterates Neutral due to a lack of positive catalysts going forward. Says guidance is achievable, however.
- FBR maintains Outperform and $31 price target but reduces estimates given lower guidance.
- JMP Securities reiterated Market Perform. Doesn’t see favourable risk/reward profile.
- Citigroup reiterates Buy rating, but sees shares remaining range-bound due to difficult comps, service provider softness, and the possibility of acquisitions.
- AmTech Reiterates Buy and $33 price target. Trims estimates due to lower guidance.
