Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins to talk about reinventing a 31-year-old technology company

Speed is crucial in the world of technology. In order to stay relevant, companies often must overhaul, adapt, and reinvent themselves to keep up with the relentless pace of change.

That’s not a problem at Cisco. CEO Chuck Robbins likes to go fast.

It’s only been a year since he’s taken the helm at the American networking hardware giant, but the industry’s already buzzing over his drive. Robbins has already come up with a massive plan to restructure Cisco and a new partnership with Apple, along with many other pushes to keep the company’s focus on the cloud and “the Internet of Things,”.

Robbins is clearly a man with a vision. That’s why we’re thrilled that he’ll be speaking at IGNITION 2016, Business Insider’s flagship conference.

Cisco’s success under Robbins is defying expectations on Wall Street, as the company reported growth in its security, collaboration, and services business.

Come listen to Robbins speak at this year’s IGNITION conference. As a 19-year Cisco veteran, he’s been around to see many shifts in the world of technology. He’s got both the experience and vision necessary to navigate this ever-changing business, and he’s sure to share some great insight with us come December.

Don’t miss your chance to hear all about the future of technology at IGNITION 2016! The event takes place from December 5-7 at the Time Warner Center in New York City.

This year’s speakers also include Thrive Global CEO & Founder Arianna Huffington, Tencent’s SY Lau, and AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.