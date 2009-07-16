Cisco CEO John Chambers' Secret Talent





Cisco CEO John Chambers is cool, calm, and collected, especially when rattling off catch phrases like “the network is the platform” during investor presentations. He is also, apparently, an expert duck caller.

The best part of this somewhat torturous video: You can win a Flip video camera by posting the best duck call via YouTube’s video response feature.

