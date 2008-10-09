Cisco CEO John Chambers: Man, Do I Love India (CSCO)

Tech companies commonly outsource jobs to India, but rarely do we see a CEO so unabashed about it. Cisco CEO John Chambers tells the NYT that he wants to expand the workforce in India from 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three to five years, and he wants 20% of his managers to either come from India or at least have worked in Bangalore for a year.



The CEO also listed three India tech giants — Tata Consultancy, Infosys, and Wipro — as the top three companies he’d want Cisco to partner with because “they see the world as we do” (whatever that means).

India is obviously a growth opportunity for every tech company, and especially because labour is still cheaper than it is over here, we can expect to see more jobs moving over. You could argue that Chambers could find a better time to boast about moving American jobs overseas — or you could argue that he’s being admirably forthright.

See Also:

Cisco Buys Jabber, Hopes Employees Will Like Using Corporate IM

Cisco’s Q4 Solid, U.S. Enterprise “Progress” And Financial Industry Spending “Dramatically Better”

Cisco Looks To Russian Startups For Big Returns

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.