Cisco is buying Internet of Things company Jasper Technologies for $1.4 billion

Business Insider/screen captureCisco CEO Chuck Robbins
Cisco on Wednesday said it will be buying Jasper Technologies for $1.4 billion.
That includes a cash payment for the company, assumed equity awards, and additional retention incentives for Jasper employees who join Cisco.
Jasper makes a cloud-based network service for Internet of Things devices.
It has raised $205.3 million in venture funds.
More to come.
