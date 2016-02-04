Cisco is buying Internet of Things company Jasper Technologies for $1.4 billion

Cisco on Wednesday said it will be buying Jasper Technologies for $1.4 billion.

That includes a cash payment for the company, assumed equity awards, and additional retention incentives for Jasper employees who join Cisco.

Jasper makes a cloud-based network service for Internet of Things devices.

It has raised $205.3 million in venture funds.

More to come.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.