Cisco Buys ExtendMedia To Help Internet Video Kill Cable Companies -- And Vice Versa

It’s inevitable: Someday, there will be a single fat Internet pipe coming into your house, and through that pipe will flow all the video you want to watch–without a cable company charging you massive fees for 500 channels you don’t want to watch.A lot has to happen before that happens, however–starting with better infrastructure to support IP-based web video delivery.



Cisco took another step toward helping to deliver that today, by agreeing to buy ExtendMedia.

ExtendMedia makes software that helps companies and service-providers manage IP-based video delivery and monetization. The company is run by Tom MacIsaac, an SAI contributor who has written a couple of excellent articles on the changing video landscape over the past year:

* The Television Industry Remade: The Rise Of The Virtual Cable Company

* Coming In 2010: Virtual Cable Companies!

A source familiar with Cisco’s thinking says Cisco will likely sell Extend’s software solution to both sides in the video distribution war: The companies trying to disrupt the cable monopolies, such as Apple, Google, and Netflix, and the cable companies themselves, for services like TV Everywhere.

Congratulations to Tom and Extend.

Here’s the release:

Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire ExtendMedia

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwire – August 26, 2010) – Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced its intent to acquire privately-held ExtendMedia, a leading provider of software-based Content Management Systems (CMS) that manage the entire lifecycle of video content through monetization for pay media and ad-supported business models. Based in Newton, Mass., with the majority of its employee base in Toronto, Canada, ExtendMedia will enable Cisco to help service providers deliver multi-screen offerings as the market transitions to IP video.

“As the video market transitions and consumers expect multi-screen engagement, service providers are enhancing their infrastructure to manage and deliver video to any device while providing a rich user experience,” said Enrique Rodriguez, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco’s Service Provider Video Technology Group. “ExtendMedia will strengthen Cisco’s position in the delivery of IP video services by enabling service providers to provide a more interactive and personal experience and to optimise quality for consumer viewing devices.”

ExtendMedia brings to Cisco a strong software team that understands the complexities of delivering multi-screen video over IP networks. ExtendMedia’s CMS software, which will integrate with Cisco’s current IP video offerings, will be a core component of Cisco’s next-generation video architecture. Together, Cisco and ExtendMedia will enable service providers to deploy a next-generation, end-to-end video architecture that delivers the best consumer experience with access to any content, over any network, on any device.

Financial terms of the transaction are undisclosed. The acquisition is subject to various standard closing conditions and is expected to be complete in the first half of Cisco’s fiscal year 2011. Upon the close of the acquisition, the majority of the ExtendMedia team will be integrated into Cisco’s Service Provider Video Technology Group. The ExtendMedia Sales and Professional Services teams will integrate into the Cisco Sales and Advanced Services organisations.

