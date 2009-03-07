Cisco Buying Flip Camcorder Maker Pure Digital?

Cisco (CSCO), looking to move deeper into the consumer electronics industry, is reportedly buying Flip camcorder maker Pure Digital for more than $500 million, TechCrunch reports. (Welcome back, Mike Arrington!) We have asked for comment, and will update if we hear back.

The company reportedly had sales around $150 million last year, most of which came before it released its new, pricier HD camera in November. If those sales figures are right, a $500 million deal isn’t crazy.

According to TechCrunch, Pure Digital has raised nearly $70 million from Sequoia Capital, Benchmark Capital, Crescendo Ventures, Focus Ventures, Morgan Stanley, AllianceBernstein and Disney’s (DIS) Steamboat Ventures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.