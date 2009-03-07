Cisco Buying Flip Camcorder Maker Pure Digital?

Dan Frommer
Cisco (CSCO), looking to move deeper into the consumer electronics industry, is reportedly buying Flip camcorder maker Pure Digital for more than $500 million, TechCrunch reports. (Welcome back, Mike Arrington!) We have asked for comment, and will update if we hear back.

The company reportedly had sales around $150 million last year, most of which came before it released its new, pricier HD camera in November. If those sales figures are right, a $500 million deal isn’t crazy. 

According to TechCrunch, Pure Digital has raised nearly $70 million from Sequoia Capital, Benchmark Capital, Crescendo Ventures, Focus Ventures, Morgan Stanley, AllianceBernstein and Disney’s (DIS) Steamboat Ventures.

