Cisco Beats On Earnings, Is Right In Line For Revenue

Cisco earnings are out and its good news.Cisco reported EPS of 51 cents, revenues of $12.1 billion. That’s a beat on EPS as analysts expected 48 cents per share, excluding items and the cost of stock-based compensation.



That was the high end of the company’s guidance of 47 cents to 48 cents.

Analysts expected revenue of $12.1 billion, also at the high end of the company’s own estimate of $11.9 billion to $12.1 billion.

Here’s the relevant portion of Cisco’s second-quarter report press release:

— Q2 Net Sales: $12.1 billion (increase of 5% year over year)

— Q2 Earnings per Share: $0.59 GAAP (includes tax benefits of $0.17); $0.51 non-GAAP (includes a tax benefit of $0.01)

Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking that transforms how people connect, communicate and collaborate, today reported its second quarter results for the period ended January 26, 2013. Cisco reported second quarter net sales of $12.1 billion, net income on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis of $3.1 billion or $0.59 per share, and non-GAAP net income of $2.7 billion or $0.51 per share.

GAAP net income and GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2013 included total tax benefits of approximately $926 million or $0.17 per share, related to a tax settlement with the Internal Revenue Service and related to the reinstatement of the U.S. federal research and development (R&D) tax credit on January 2, 2013. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2013 included a tax benefit of approximately $60 million or $0.01 per share as a result of the reinstatement of the U.S. federal R&D tax credit on January 2, 2013.

“Cisco delivered record earnings per share this quarter and record revenue for the 8th quarter in a row in a challenging economic environment. We continue to drive the innovation, quality and leadership our customers expect, and we remain focused on consistent returns to our shareholders,” said John Chambers, Cisco chairman and chief executive officer.

“In terms of the future, we are making solid progress towards our goal of becoming the #1 IT company in the world. As new markets grow and are created, such as the Internet of Everything, it’s very easy to see how the intelligent network is at the centre of that future. Our customers already understand that Cisco has the architectures, solutions and services to best help them deliver the business results they need and we are honored to work with them and serve them each and every day.”

GAAP Results Q2 2013 Q2 2012 Vs. Q2 2012 -------------- -------------- ------------ Net Sales $ 12.1 billion $ 11.5 billion 5.0% Net Income $ 3.1 billion $ 2.2 billion 44.0% Earnings per Share $ 0.59 $ 0.40 47.5% Non-GAAP Results Q2 2013 Q2 2012 Vs. Q2 2012 -------------- -------------- ------------ Net Income $ 2.7 billion $ 2.6 billion 6.2% Earnings per Share $ 0.51 $ 0.47 8.5%

Net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2013 were $24.0 billion, compared with $22.8 billion for the first six months of fiscal 2012. Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2013, on a GAAP basis, was $5.2 billion or $0.98 per share, compared with $4.0 billion or $0.73 per share for the first six months of fiscal 2012. Non-GAAP net income for the first six months of fiscal 2013 was $5.3 billion or $0.99 per share, compared with $4.9 billion or $0.90 per share for the first six months of fiscal 2012.

A reconciliation between net income on a GAAP basis and non-GAAP net income is provided in the table on page 6.

Cisco will discuss second quarter results and business outlook on a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. Call information and related charts are available at http://investor.cisco.com .

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Investments

— Cash flows from operations were $3.3 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2013, compared with $2.5 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2013, and compared with $3.1 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2012.

— Cash and cash equivalents and investments were $46.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2013, compared with $45.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2013, and compared with $48.7 billion at the end of fiscal 2012.

Dividends and Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of fiscal 2013:

— The combination of cash used for dividends and common stock repurchases under the stock repurchase program totaled approximately $1.2 billion. — Cisco paid a cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, or $743 million.

— Cisco repurchased approximately 25 million shares of common stock under the stock repurchase program at an average price of $20.15 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $500 million. As of January 26, 2013, Cisco had repurchased and retired 3.8 billion shares of Cisco common stock at an average price of $20.34 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $76.9 billion since the inception of the stock repurchase program. The remaining authorised amount for stock repurchases under this program is approximately $5.1 billion with no termination date.

