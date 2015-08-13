Cisco beats, investors yawn

Cisco just reported its 2015 fourth quarter earnings.

These are the most important numbers, versus analyst estimates:

EPS: $US0.59 vs. $US0.56 expected

Revenue: $US12.8 billion vs. $US12.65 billion expected

This is the first earnings for Chuck Robbins as Cisco’s CEO, after replacing John Chambers on July 26.

Robbins’ appointment has caused some major management changes as Cisco. Two of its top leaders, COO Gary Moore and president Rob Lloyd, left the company, while CTO Padmasree Warrior was recently replaced by

Zorawar Biri Singh.

Developing…

