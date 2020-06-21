The 11 coolest features of the Cirrus Vision Jet, the $2 million 'personal' private jet with a parachute and emergency automatic landing capability

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

The Cirrus Vision Jet is one of the latest in a line of personal private jets that are meant to be flown by one pilot.

The $US2 million jet offers a slew of cool safety and passenger-friendly features that make flying on it a fun experience, whether as a passenger or pilot.

Like all Cirrus aircraft, its top safety feature is a standard-issue parachute to be deployed in case of an engine failure or other dire emergency.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Cirrus Vision Jet is the latest in a new kind of aircraft, personal private jets that are bucking the notion of traditional jet aircraft ownership.

Intended to be flown by only one pilot, often the owner, these unique aircraft are typically simplified as to not overwork the sole operator. But being easy to use doesn’t mean these jets aren’t packed with cool features that make it fun to fly in for pilots and passengers.

With the cost for a base model hovering around $US2 million and maintenance included in the monthly payments, the Vision Jet is opening up jet flying to a new realm of pilots that have the need for speed but not the wallet for expensive jets. The Vision Jet’s distinctive single-engine design also cuts down on operating costs compared to twin-engine jets.

Nassau Flyers, a high-end flight school on Long Island, recently gave Business Insider a three-leg demonstration flight to learn more about the aircraft and show how it’s ideal for personal post-pandemic travel.

Take a look at the Vision Jet’s coolest features.

1. There’s an emergency parachute: Cirrus is known for building parachutes into its aircraft for use in an engine failure situation where returning to the airport is not possible.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

The Vision Jet also features this standard safety feature, known as Cirrus Airframe Parachute System or CAPS.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

Here’s an SR-22 utilising its parachute after suffering an in-flight emergency.

US Coast Guard/Reuters A Cirrus SR-22 aircraft.

On the Vision Jet, the parachute deploys from the nose. Deploying it totals the aircraft, but provides a safe landing for the occupants.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

2. It can land itself in emergencies: Newer Vision Jets can have an add-on installed that lands the plane automatically with the press of a button.

David Slotnick/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

Developed by Garmin, the Safe Return Autoland Emergency System will automatically find and fly to the nearest usable airport when activated and land the plane.

David Slotnick/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

Read More: The cheapest private jet in the world can now land itself with the push of a button. We tested the revolutionary new emergency system.

With the plane meant to fly with only one pilot, the tool is useful in case nobody else onboard has the ability to fly and land the aircraft. It doesn’t replace the parachute, with that being a last resort.

David Slotnick/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

3. There’s air conditioning: The cooling and heating system on the Vision Jet is much like that of a car, with the dials and vents nearly identical to those found in luxury vehicles.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

The passengers in the back also have their own units.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

Unlike commercial airliners that only blow cold air from the vents, the Vision Jet features climate control.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

4. The windows are oversized and UV tinted: The first thing I noticed as a passenger was how large the windows were, which made the 5.1-foot-wide cabin feel more open.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

It’s also great for taking photos.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

There are no window shades but passengers don’t have to worry about getting sun-burnt as they are UV tinted.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

5. There’s an instant replay feature for the pilot’s radio: Just like the 10-second rewind function on Netflix, pilots flying the Vision Jet can rewind air traffic control communication with the press of a button.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

This feature came in handy when our pilot misheard a radio frequency on our approach into Glens Falls.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

6. There’s a huge entertainment screen that drops down from the ceiling: The screen can connect to a laptop to view presentations or Netflix to watch movies in-flight.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

7. The engine can be started with the push of a button: Much like any modern car, the Vision Jet is a push-to-start. All the pilot does is set the dial to run and then presses this “engine start/stop” button.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

8. The design of the jet is an infamous V-tail: Most private jets feature the conventional or a T-tail design but the Vision Jet’s V-tail makes it stand out.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

The Model 35 Beech Bonanza was among the most infamous aircraft to feature the V-tail as its reputation soured after a series of accidents, earning it the nickname “doctor killer.”

Richard Thornton/Shutterstock.com A Model 35 Beech Bonanza.

The Vision Jet, so far, is helping eliminate the V-tail stigma as the aircraft has no fatalities associated with it.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

9. It comes with its own trainer aircraft: The Vision Jet is the next step up from Cirrus’ popular SR-20 series aircraft. Many pilots who want to fly the Vision Jet will start out on those aircraft before moving up.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

Cirrus designed many features on the Vision Jet to be as similar as possible to its piston fleet, including the cockpit.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

Here’s the cockpit of a smaller SR-20 series aircraft.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus SR-20 series aircraft.

10. In-flight entertainment is among the available add-ons: Flying long hours can be boring but Cirrus offers various entertainment options including Sirius XM Satellite Radio and WiFi.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

11. The aircraft can detect when a pilot becomes incapacitated: The Vision Jet can climb to a max altitude of 31,000 feet for newer generation models and automatically pressurize while doing so.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

If pressurization fails and a pilot becomes hypoxic due to a lack of oxygen, the jet will realise and automatically descend to a safe altitude so that the pilot can readjust and land the aircraft.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider A Cirrus Vision Jet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.