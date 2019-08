The Cirrus Vision Jet is the cheapest private jet money can buy at $US1.96 million. The Vision Jet is easy to fly and even has a parachute for the entire plane if things go really wrong.

It fits up to 5 adults and 2 children, has a 1380-mile range, and a 345 mph top speed.

