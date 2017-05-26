This is the cheapest private jet in the world -- and it's a true game changer

The Airbus A380 superjumbo may be the next big thing in private jets, but the tiny Cirrus Vision Jet is the next true game changer. At $US1.96 million, the diminutive Cirrus represents the most affordable private jet on sale today. In fact, it’s roughly half the price of its nearest jet-powered competitor.

For Cirrus, the Vision Jet has been 10 years in the making, the company’s vice president of marketing and communications, Ben Kowalski, told Business Insider. The production model of the Vision Jet made its first flight in May of 2016. A few months later, the aircraft received FAA certification. The company is now ramping up production and customer deliveries.

According to Kowalski, the Vision Jet’s target markets are private owners and regional commercial air services.

In addition, Cirrus believes the Vision Jet is a natural progression up for current owners of the company’s popular lineup of high-performance piston engine aircraft.

Here’s a closer look at the Cirrus Vision Jet.

The Cirrus Vision Jet is the latest entrant into the very light jet market. Cirrus Aircraft Its main competitors include the HondaJet (seen here) and Embraer Phenom 100. HondaJet Right off the bat, it is abundantly clear that the Vision Jet is unlike anything else out there. Cirrus Aircraft Instead of a traditional rudder, the Vision Jet features a distinctive V-tail. Cirrus Aircraft It's also the very first private jet to be offered with a single engine -- a Williams International FJ33-5A turbofan producing 1,800 lbs of thrust. Cirrus Aircraft As a result, Cirrus claims the Vision Jet can cruise at 345 mph with a maximum operating altitude of 28,000 ft. In addition, the aircraft can take off in just 2036 ft. Cirrus Aircraft According to Cirrus, the Vision Jet has a range 1,150 miles at 345 mph or 1,380 miles at 276 mph. That means the aircraft can make non-stop trips between New York and Dallas or Los Angeles to Kansas City. Cirrus Aircraft The jet is assembled in Duluth, Minnesota using a single-piece carbon fibre fuselage. Cirrus Aircraft Inside, the cabin is surprisingly spacious -- measuring 4.1 ft. tall and 5.1 ft. wide. Cirrus Aircraft In total, there's room for up to five adults and two children. Cirrus Aircraft Amenities include USB charging ports for every seat, an in-flight entertainment system, and mood lighting. Cirrus Aircraft Due to its carbon fibre construction, the Vision Jet offers large windows including.... Cirrus Aircraft .... A panoramic windshield in the cockpit -- offering pilots great visibility. Cirrus Aircraft Speaking of the cockpit, it's truly state-of-the-art. It features a bevy of large touchscreen displays featuring Garmin's Perspective Touch avionics suite that automates many of the aircraft's system -- reducing the workload on the flight crew. Cirrus Aircraft Instead of a traditional control yoke, the Vision Jet uses sidestick technology. Cirrus Aircraft Cirrus also built-in an envelope protection system that keeps the aircraft operating within a safe flight envelope -- preventing the pilot from putting the plane in danger. Cirrus Aircraft In fact, the Vision Jet can be operated by a single pilot. Cirrus Aircraft The Vision Jet is also equipped with Cirrus Aircraft's signature parachute system that can be deployed in case of an emergency. According to Cirrus, the system has been credited with saving over 100 lives in the company's other models. Cirrus Aircraft Cirrus expects the Vision Jet to be one of its most popular products. The company has taken 600 orders for the plane valued at more than $1 billion. Cirrus will produce around 40 aircraft in the first year with production expected to stabilise between 100 and 125 planes a year in the future. Cirrus Aircraft

