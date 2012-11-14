Cire Trudon Candles For Men

These are Cire Trudon candles, courtesy of MR PORTER.



Why We Love Them: Cire Trudon has been making candles since 1643 for some very discerning clientele, including French royalty and Napoléon Bonaparte. But these aren’t your ordinary drugstore candles — the Cire Trudon brand forgoes flowery scents in favour of heady concoctions of clove, tobacco, leather, cedar, and cut grass.

Each candle is artisanally crafted and packaged in hand-blown glass jars with Cire Trudon’s emblem, and has 60-70 hours of burning time.

Photo: MR PORTER

Where To Buy: Available through MR PORTER.

Cost: $85-$110.

