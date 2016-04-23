A finalist from America's Got Talent trained his chihuahua to be an incredible performer

Christian Stoinev worked in a circus when he was a kid, and grew up travelling a lot for performances. To stave off loneliness, his parents bought him a chihuahua named Scooby. With a few treats and lots of love, Scooby and his apprentice Percy mastered incredible tricks.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.