A finalist from America's Got Talent trained his chihuahua to be an incredible performer

Christian Stoinev worked in a circus when he was a kid, and grew up travelling a lot for performances. To stave off loneliness, his parents bought him a chihuahua named Scooby. With a few treats and lots of love, Scooby and his apprentice Percy mastered incredible tricks.
Story and editing by Alana Yzola
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.