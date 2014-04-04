Circus Troupe Gives An Incredibly Mesmerising Performance Inside An Abandoned Warehouse

Circulus, a brand-new British circus company based in London, brings together the most promising circus and theatrical production talent in the UK.

But there’s a catch — and it’s not a safety net. They perform in forgotten spaces, like abandoned warehouses. This is not your average circus.

According to their YouTube channel, Circulus aims “to transform a space, inviting our audiences to step from the mundane drudgery of the streets into a totally immersive, modern circus experience.”

In their launch video, released this week, the Circulus team performs in a forgotten warehouse in London’s east end, covered with dust, bricks, wood and metal scraps.

Hardly the definition of “safe,” so don’t try this at home.

The result is mesmerising.

Circulus makes sure to leave everything in the performance space as-is. They bring in trampolines and mats, but they don’t clear much out of the way:

The range of talent is unbelievable:

And there’s something going on with every turn the camera makes. Because of the way the videos of their performances are shot, you feel like you’re watching B-roll from Baz Luhrman’s “Moulin Rouge” or “Romeo and Juliet.”

It’s pretty incredible to see what these folks are capable of:

You can check out the full video below, and learn more about Circulus’ performances here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.