This Rollerball Pen Uses Conductive Ink To Let You Draw Real Electronic Circuits Anywhere

For electronics students and hobbyist tinkerers, laying out a new electronic circuit can be a cumbersome task requiring ugly wires and breadboards.

A new Kickstarter project called Circuit Scribe seems to have made it elegant and easy — instead of fiddling with those components, why not just draw a circuit on paper, hook up a battery to it, and go on your way?

Circuit Scribe is a standard-looking pen that writes in conductive magnetic ink. Wherever you can write with a ballpoint Bic, you can now lay out an electronic circuit as easy or complex as you like.

Check out the pitch video below, and if you like what you see, head over to Kickstarter to throw some money towards bringing the product to marker!

