Circuit City Owes HP, Samsung, Sony $294 Million

Circuit City (CC) is filing for bankruptcy, so who’s owed money? WSJ:



Circuit City Stores Inc., which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, owes Hewlett-Packard Co. more than $118 million, according to court documents filed Monday by the retail chain.

H-P, which sells personal computers and printers at Circuit City, is the store’s largest unsecured creditor. H-P ranks ahead of Samsung Electronics Co.–to which Circuit City owes nearly $116 million–and Sony Corp., which is owed $60 million.

HP people had no immediate comment on whether they were still shipping goods to the troubled franchise.

See Also: Circuit City Files For Bankruptcy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.