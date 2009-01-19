Circuit City Mania: Shoppers Rush Liquidation Events (CC)

Starting yesterday, bankrupt Circuit City (CC) began liquidating its inventory at all 567 of its U.S. stores, with the goal of selling out everything by the end of March.



And reports are coming in: Shoppers are flooding the stores.

CNET: Consumers swarming everywhere: every one of them with at least a few breathless questions and scant employees to provide answers. And consumers seemingly snapping up anything that wasn’t nailed down.

All of which might soften the consumer electronics market this quarter even further. LG Display CEO Kwon Young-soo said this weekend prices for LCD TVs has “hit a bottom.” Not if Circuit City’s liquidators do their job, Kwon.

