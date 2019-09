Citigroup was trading at $3.81 a share right after 1pm when a “fat finger” or algo came in and took the stock all the way to $3.31. Immediately, the SEC’s circuit breakers kicked in and trading in the stock was stopped. It’s back now, trading at $3.78 a share.



Bloomberg chart via Zerohedge.

Photo: Zerohedge

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.