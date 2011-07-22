Circles Fatigue: The Dark Side Of Google+

We’re only weeks into the launch of social network Google+, and the search giant’s answer to Facebook is adding some big numbers to its userbase. After spreading invitations to a select few to goose demand, letting the network spread virally, and then shutting down the invite mechanism due to “insane demand” (before reopening it shortly later), Google Plus has already shot past 10 million users. “There was a lot of buzz created around it being exclusive, but it really wasn’t that exclusive,” says George Gallate, global chairman of digital ad agency Euro RSCG 4D, complimenting Google‘s rollout of Google Plus. “Their marketing was very clever.”



