There's A New Social Network That's Already The Number One App On iPhone

One app dominating the top of the charts right now has devised a clever way to deliver important information you care about.

It’s called Circle.

Available for Android and iPhone, the app is a local news network tailored towards your interests. It delivers real time information from people in the surrounding area.

Circle adjusts to your location and can send you updates about a lost dog, traffic in the area, free concerts and more.

It’s a great way to stay in the know about what’s happening around you. The app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play. Are you curious to see how it works?

This is the set up screen. Make your Circle profile sync with your current Facebook account.

Once that task is completed, here's the welcome screen.

Tap once on the screen to set preferences for the news you want.

Users can add a local post too in order to alert the community of something they may find.

Create a post on Circle and decide on how to categorize it.

Scroll down and see the important news that appears in your feed.

Here is your profile page.

Karma will help get your profile noticed based on how many posts you put up.

Profiles can be edited based on the personal info you want to add.

This is your Inbox. You can send and receive messages from other Circle users and discuss what's going on around you.

This is where you'll see if someone responded to a posting. It's that easy!

After you're done with Circle.....

