This Man Installed A Massive Computer Chip Inside Of His Arm Without Help From Doctors

Tim Cannon is a biohacker. He stuck a giant computer chip beneath his skin, which transmits his biometric data to Android devices. He believes this chip will help create a bridge between our bodies and the world around us.

He did this on his own; no certified doctor could ever perform the operation required to get the chip inside his arm. In an interview with Motherboard, he said he got help from “body modification enthusiasts”.

One such enthusiast is Steve Haworth, who conducted the surgery. Haworth engages in the more experimental side of altering the human body. Initially he started out in the 90s working in piercing and tattoo studios. Later he got into “modifications” like 3D tattoos and the metal mohawk.

Haworth used his own tools for the surgery, and as he’s not a board-certified surgeon, was not able to use anesthetics.

[The device is] called the Circadia 1.0, the implant can record data from Cannon’s body and transfer it to any Android-powered mobile device. Unlike wearable computers and biometric-recording devices like Fitbit, the subcutaneous device is open-source, and allows the user full control over how data is collected and used. “I think that our environment should listen more accurately und more intuitively to what’s happening in our body,” Cannon explained. “So if, for example, I’ve had a stressful day, the Circadia will communicate that to my house and will prepare a nice relaxing atmosphere for when I get home: dim the lights, let in a hot bath.”

According to Cannon, the end goal is to transcend the boundaries of biology, and try to hack evolution itself.

