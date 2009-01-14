Ciprianis Refuse To Leave Rainbow Room

After deciding to close the restaurant portion of the Rainbow Room last week, the Ciprianis got more than they ordered when their landlord, Tishman Speyer, said it was evicting the restauranteur family from the Rockefeller centre space, claiming they were months behind in rent. But the Ciprianis aren’t leaving without a fight; they’re suing for their right to stay put.



NY Post: Cipriani Fifth Ave. has filed suit to bar its landlord from booting them from the legendary Rockefeller centre home. The family is also seeking $1.8 million in damages.

The Manhattan Supreme Court filing charges landlord RCPI “intentionally inflicted financial harm” on the Ciprianis…

State Supreme Court Justice Marylin Diamond signed an order yesterday keeping the famed party space open until at least Jan. 27.

