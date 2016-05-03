An NYC restaurant created a doughnut that has a cinnamon roll hidden inside

What happens when you combine two indulgent breakfast treats into one dessert? The Cinnamon Roll Doughnut.

Catch restaurant in New York City invented the hybrid dish, which looks like a regular doughnut on the outside, but inside holds a secret cinnamon roll.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by David Fang

