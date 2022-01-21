I tried Cinnabon for the first time and it was everything I’d dreamed of and more

- I had never tried Cinnabon, the cinnamon-roll chain found in malls across the US.
- I went to the American Dream mall in New Jersey to try its new kosher-certified Cinnabon location.
- The classic cinnamon roll was absolutely delicious. I’m obsessed.
I ventured to the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to try Cinnabon for the first time.
The 3 million-square-foot center, which opened in 2019, has a theme park, ice rink, water park, and indoor ski center in addition to over 450 shops. It is one of the largest malls in North America.
The Cinnabon store is located in Parks Court on level one of the mall.
The smell of cinnamon rolls wafted throughout the walkway leading to the store.
It’s one of a few certified kosher Cinnabon locations across the US.
Kosher, Hebrew for “fit for consumption,” describes food that follows religious Jewish dietary rules.
I had never tried Cinnabon before because I follow a kosher diet and didn’t have access to a certified kosher location until now.
There are a few other kosher Cinnabon locations in Florida and New Jersey, as well as in Israel. Growing up in Wisconsin, the small Jewish population meant there weren’t as many kosher options.
I decided to try one of every menu item: a classic roll, a caramel pecan bun, a churro, and a lemonade drink.
The total for those four items came to $13.71.
The classic cinnamon rolls looked amazing.
They were steaming and slathered in frosting — I couldn’t wait to dig in.
The rolls came in little cardboard boxes, making them portable.
The boxes made it easy to carry the oozing cinnamon buns to a seating area or to eat them while walking around the mall.
I started with the classic cinnamon roll. My mind was blown.
I was surprised by how juicy the roll was on my first bite, with the cinnamon and sweet frosting flavors bursting in my mouth. The gooeyness was perfectly balanced with the warm, flaky pastry. I had no idea what I’d been missing.
The caramel pecan cinnamon roll was also tasty, but I preferred the classic cinnamon flavor on its own.
I felt that the crunchy nut topping distracted from the tried-and-true cinnamon roll in all its glory.
I thought the flavor of the churros was bland in comparison to the absolute perfection of the classic cinnamon roll.
In my opinion, there wasn’t enough filling inside the churro, nor did the dough match the sweetness of Cinnabon’s other offerings.
I wasn’t sure how lemonade would pair with cinnamon buns, but the cold, tart beverage proved a refreshing complement to the other treats.
Cinnabon also offers iced-coffee creations like iced mocha lattes piled with whipped cream, but I skipped the caffeine since I visited in the evening.
The verdict: Cinnabon was everything I’d dreamed of and more.
While the churros and caramel pecan rolls were pretty good, the classic version was the easily best cinnamon roll I’ve ever had. Next time I’m at American Dream, I don’t think I’ll be able to resist stopping at Cinnabon.