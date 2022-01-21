I tried Cinnabon for the first time and it was everything I’d dreamed of and more

The Cinnabon store is located in Parks Court on level one of the mall. The Cinnabon store. Talia Lakritz/Insider The smell of cinnamon rolls wafted throughout the walkway leading to the store.

It’s one of a few certified kosher Cinnabon locations across the US. The kosher certification at Cinnabon. Talia Lakritz/Insider Kosher, Hebrew for “fit for consumption,” describes food that follows religious Jewish dietary rules. I had never tried Cinnabon before because I follow a kosher diet and didn’t have access to a certified kosher location until now. There are a few other kosher Cinnabon locations in Florida and New Jersey, as well as in Israel. Growing up in Wisconsin, the small Jewish population meant there weren’t as many kosher options.

I decided to try one of every menu item: a classic roll, a caramel pecan bun, a churro, and a lemonade drink. Cinnamon rolls and churros at Cinnabon. Talia Lakritz/Insider The total for those four items came to $13.71.

The classic cinnamon rolls looked amazing. The famed cinnamon rolls. Talia Lakritz/Insider They were steaming and slathered in frosting — I couldn’t wait to dig in.

The rolls came in little cardboard boxes, making them portable. A portable cinnamon roll. Talia Lakritz/Getty Images The boxes made it easy to carry the oozing cinnamon buns to a seating area or to eat them while walking around the mall.

I started with the classic cinnamon roll. My mind was blown. It was delicious. Talia Lakritz/Insider I was surprised by how juicy the roll was on my first bite, with the cinnamon and sweet frosting flavors bursting in my mouth. The gooeyness was perfectly balanced with the warm, flaky pastry. I had no idea what I’d been missing.

The caramel pecan cinnamon roll was also tasty, but I preferred the classic cinnamon flavor on its own. A pecan Cinnamon roll. Talia Lakritz/Insider I felt that the crunchy nut topping distracted from the tried-and-true cinnamon roll in all its glory.

I thought the flavor of the churros was bland in comparison to the absolute perfection of the classic cinnamon roll. A Cinnabon churro. Talia Lakritz/Insider In my opinion, there wasn’t enough filling inside the churro, nor did the dough match the sweetness of Cinnabon’s other offerings.

I wasn’t sure how lemonade would pair with cinnamon buns, but the cold, tart beverage proved a refreshing complement to the other treats. Lemonade from Cinnabon. Talia Lakritz/Insider Cinnabon also offers iced-coffee creations like iced mocha lattes piled with whipped cream, but I skipped the caffeine since I visited in the evening.