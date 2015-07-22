Cinnabon is bringing back one of its most well-known items

Cinnabon The chain is relaunching its famous Cinnabon Stix.

Cinnabon is bringing back one of its most popular menu items.

The company is relaunching its Cinnabon Stix nationwide, according to a press release.

The treat is pretty simple.

It’s made with the chain’s signature dough, which is twisted, covered with Cinnabon Makara cinnamon and sugar, and freshly baked.

The five-count Cinnabon Stix retail for the suggested price of $US2.99; the ten-count stix have a suggested price of $US4.99.

“We are always looking for ways to excite our guests and evolve our offerings to better appeal to their current desires and snacking habits,” said Jill Thomas, vice president of global marketing at Cinnabon, in the press release.



“We think guests will love Cinnabon Stix as a light and portable treat while on the move,” Thomas said.



Cinnabon has more than 1,000 locations worldwide, and it’s still growing.

The chain is also making changes to its menu as of late. Just last month it released a new breakfast meal, Cinnabon Sausage Bites.

Another reason to stop and fill up. New Cinnabon Sausage Bites – Now available @pilottravel. pic.twitter.com/oYQdYsbmEg — Cinnabon (@Cinnabon) July 21, 2015

“We realised that our travelling guests were seeking quick, portable, sweet and savoury options when on the go. Cinnabon Sausage Bites were created to satisfy that desire,” said Joe Guith, president of Cinnabon, in a press release.

The sausage bites are only available at select travel centres, airports, and entertainment centres.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.