Cinemark Theatre's App Will Reward You With Free Snacks If You Keep Your Phone Off During The Movie

Cinemark theatres may have finally found a way to quash the obnoxious sounds of people talking on their phones during a movie.

Download the theatre chain’s official app and activate the “Cinemode feature” when you see a warning appear on the screen.

You’ll earn rewards points through your Cinemark account if you don’t touch your phone, but they will vanish if you touch your phone just once.

Lifehacker was the first to post this deal.

The rewards will be good for things within the theatres like free sodas and discounts on other concessions. But one commenter on Slickdeals pointed out the possibility of using these points elsewhere:

“It seemed odd that they would be able to tell that you were actually at the movie. So I tried to put the app in Cinemode before going to bed, and woke up the next morning, turned it off and got a reward. So apparently it doesn’t know that you’re actually at the theatres or not.”

You can download the app for iOS and Android.

Here’s what it looks like:

This is the main page of the app. Click Cinemode.

Turn the Cinemode on when the warning appears on the screen.





When the movie is over, turn off the feature and collect your reward.





