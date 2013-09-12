This Sleek Cinema Trailer Could Help Apple Break Its Advertising Slump

We’ve spent the past few months telling you about Apple’s inability to replicate its pitch-perfect advertising in the Steve Jobs era that helped it become one of the most attractive brands on the planet.

But a new ad Apple debuted in movie theatres last month could be the one to turn the tide for CMO Philip Schiller’s marketing team. The spot, produced by TBWA/Media Arts Lab, uses quick shots of the soon-to-be-released Mac Pro desktop against a black background. The guitar riff of Muse’s “Supremacy” (which sounds more than a little bit like Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir”) accompanies a striking presentation of the Mac Pro’s unique cylindrical design. Here, take a look:

The video has been viewed almost 1.7 million times on YouTube in three weeks.

The tone of the cinema ad marks a stark departure from Apple’s recent “Designed by Apple in California” campaign, which focused not on the products’ aesthetics or individual functions, but on how the products improved customers’ lives.

As much as our advertising expert Jim Edwards loved the campaign when it debuted, the ads failed to move the needle with consumers.

Now, Apple seems to be going in a new direction. While its earlier advertising focused on the accessibility and functionality of Apple products, the cinema ad forces viewers to take notice of the Mac Pro’s sleek, innovative exterior design. The ad appeals to the company’s hardcore fans by using the music selection to hint at the Mac Pro’s powerful processor.

What do you think? Will the new ad help Apple marketing resonate with consumers again?

