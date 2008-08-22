Cindy McCain Fighting With Long-Denied Sister Over Huge Beer Inheritance

Turns out self-proclaimed “only child” Cindy McCain has two half-siblings she’d rather not talk about:



Page Six: Cindy has long insisted she’s an only child, but in fact she has two half-sisters. Kathleen Hensley Portalski, 65, is the product of Arizona beer baron Jim Hensley and his first wife, Mary Jeanne Parks. Hensley and his second wife, Marguerite “Smitty” Johnson, had Cindy, 54, 11 years later. Cindy’s other half-sister, Dixie L. Burd, was born to Johnson before her marriage to Hensley.

Among other things, Kathy and the wannabe first lady are fighting over their cut of Hensley’s inheritance.

Cindy and Kathleen are also at odds over their father’s will. While Cindy inherited his multimillion-dollar beer fortune, Kathleen inherited a mere $10,000. “Kathy spent quite a lot of time with her father,” Portalski said. “During the last six months of his life, she was by his side, which is more than I can say for Cindy, who was there once.”

Wait until Kathy finds out how much Cindy made from that Anheuser-Busch-InBev deal.

See Also: Cindy McCain to Pocket $600,000+ From Anheuser-Busch Sale

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.