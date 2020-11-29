Cindy McCain is under consideration to become US Ambassador to the United Kingdom: report

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for U.S. VETS Cindy McCain.

President-elect Joe Biden is considering Cindy McCain to serve as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, according to a report from The Times of London.

McCain, the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, endorsed Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign against President Donald Trump.

McCain has long endured a wave of attacks against her late husband by President Donald Trump.

McCain, the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, endorsed Biden’s successful presidential campaign against President Donald Trump and was credited for helping the president-elect win the conservative-leaning Southwestern state this year.

“It’s hers if she wants it,” a source reportedly said to The Times of London. “She delivered Arizona. They know that.”

McCain has been publicly critical of Trump’s attacks on her late husband, which the president continued even after the longtime senator’s death in August 2018.

Biden, who served in the US Senate for 36 years, most of them alongside Sen. McCain, has been close with the McCain family for years.

The president-elect was the first Democratic presidential nominee to win Arizona since 1996, capturing the fast-growing state and even picking up the endorsement of former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, who served in the upper chamber from 2013 to 2019.

During the 2020 Democratic National Convention, McCain had a speaking slot, where she fondly recalled the relationship between Biden and her late husband. Biden named McCain to his presidential transition’s advisory board.

McCain has never held elective office, but she has been an influential businesswoman and philanthropist in Arizona for decades.

When asked about serving in the Biden administration during a November appearance on ABC’s “The View,” McCain stated that there would be a range of viewpoints reflected in the Cabinet.

“This is an administration that’s going to be all-inclusive and there is a role for Republicans in the administration,” she said.

Biden has long eyed Republicans to serve in his Cabinet as part of his message of restoring bipartisanship in Washington DC.

