Justin Bieber made an unknown 17-year-old famous with a single picture

Cindy Kimberly is a teenager who had her world turned upside down because of a single Justin Bieber Instagram post.

In December, Bieber posted a photo of Kimberly with the caption, “OMG who is this!!” Four months later, Kimberly has a full-blown career as a model.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.