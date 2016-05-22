Justin Bieber made an unknown 17-year-old famous with a single picture

Cindy Kimberly is a teenager who had her world turned upside down because of a single Justin Bieber Instagram post.
In December, Bieber posted a photo of Kimberly with the caption, “OMG who is this!!” Four months later, Kimberly has a full-blown career as a model.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Chelsea Pineda
