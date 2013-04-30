How One Startup Is Betting Big On Homemade Porn Videos

Cindy Gallop has set out to change the future of porn.



As the founder of MakeLoveNotPorn.tv, a crowd-sourced porn site where anyone can submit videos, Gallop wants porn to foster intimacy instead of wicked thoughts.

And it’s working too. After seven months, the site has over 75,000 members and has taken in tens of thousands of dollars in revenue.

Here’s Gallop talking more about MakeLoveNotPorn movement in a recent interview we conducted with her from her crazy decked out black apartment/office.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

