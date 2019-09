How One Startup Is Betting Big On Homemade Porn Videos

Cindy Gallop has set out to change the future of porn.



As the founder of MakeLoveNotPorn.tv, a crowd-sourced porn site where anyone can submit videos, Gallop wants porn to foster intimacy instead of wicked thoughts.

And it’s working too.¬†After seven months, the site has over 75,000 members and has taken in tens of thousands of dollars in revenue.

Here’s Gallop talking more about MakeLoveNotPorn movement in a recent interview we conducted with her from her crazy decked out black apartment/office.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

