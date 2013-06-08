Cindy Crawford's First modelling Shot From Her High School Boyfriend's Backyard

Cindy Crawford is a regular “#ThrowbackThursday” Twitter poster and this week was no exception.



The 47-year-old model posted a photo yesterday of her very first modelling shot from a newspaper clipping when she was a 16-year-old growing up in Dekalb, Illinois, in 1982.

Crawford tweeted: “My very first ‘cover’ during high school in DeKalb, shot in my highschool boyfriend’s backyard… Believe me when I say I had absolutely no idea where that photo would lead to!”

Twitter.com/CindyCrawfordCrawford went on to graduate high school in 1984 as class valedictorian and won an academic scholarship to study chemical engineering at Northwestern University.

But she quickly dropped out to model full time in Manhattan and well, you know the rest.

Crawford often posts old modelling shots from her past to her nearly 1.2 million Twitter followers.

OMG…Was this actually ever in style!? twitter.com/CindyCrawford/… — Cindy Crawford (@CindyCrawford) June 2, 2013

The 47-year-old, who has been married to husband Rande Gerber for 15 years, still looks incredible:

Here’s a shot from @wmag by Juergen Teller, a look best left for a magazine! twitter.com/CindyCrawford/… — Cindy Crawford (@CindyCrawford) April 5, 2013

